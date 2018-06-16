“We want a regular person to be able to fly this thing with minimum flight training.”
Texas A&M professor Moble Benedict, on his university’s entry in the Boeing-backed GoFly competition
for personal flying machines.
“I implore the businesses who opposed the Employee Hours Tax to find a revenue stream and a plan you can support.”
Andrew Coak of DESC, a provider of services for chronically homeless people, after Seattle’s city council reversed itself on the head tax.
“Didn’t you just drive a wooden stake through the heart of your argument?”
U.S. District Judge James Robart, questioning a lawyer for the plaintiffs suing Microsoft for gender discrimination.
“They’re no longer a kind of secret, movable, underground treasure.”
Restaurant consultant Clark Wolf, on how food trucks feel less special to customers now.
“I don’t regret giving all I had and in a way bidding adieu is my last contribution.”
Kevin Throop, a sales manager among the 3,000 employees laid off by Tesla this week, praising CEO Elon Musk in a tweet.
