By
The Seattle Times

“We want a regular person to be able to fly this thing with minimum flight training.”

Texas A&M professor Moble Benedict, on his university’s entry in the Boeing-backed GoFly competition

for personal flying machines.

“I implore the businesses who opposed the Employee Hours Tax to find a revenue stream and a plan you can support.”

Andrew Coak of DESC, a provider of services for chronically homeless people, after Seattle’s city council reversed itself on the head tax.

“Didn’t you just drive a wooden stake through the heart of your argument?”

U.S. District Judge James Robart, questioning a lawyer for the plaintiffs suing Microsoft for gender discrimination.

“They’re no longer a kind of secret, movable, underground treasure.”

Restaurant consultant Clark Wolf, on how food trucks feel less special to customers now.

“I don’t regret giving all I had and in a way bidding adieu is my last contribution.”

Kevin Throop, a sales manager among the 3,000 employees laid off by Tesla this week, praising CEO Elon Musk in a tweet.

Seattle Times staff