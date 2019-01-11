This week’s best quotes in business cover the Bezos divorce, the Blue C Sushi collapse, the Alaska Airlines flight from hell, and — on a happier note, perhaps — the more relaxed environment for homebuyers.
“Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”
Tweet by Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos announcing they will divorce, raising questions about their 16 percent stake in Amazon.
“Deposit it promptly.”
Advice accompanying the final paycheck for employees as the Blue C Sushi chain unexpectedly closed its seven locations.
“It was a horrible experience.”
Maggie Rheinstein, 68, traveling with her 67-year-old husband and two cats, about an Alaska Airlines flight gone wrong.
“This was a really, really difficult experience for our guests, a terrible experience.”
Alaska spokeswoman Bobbie Egan, on the airline’s efforts to mollify passengers and correct missteps.
“Have my soul and my unborn child, please get me this home.”
Redfin agent Jessie Culbert, describing buyers’ frenzied attitude before the recent slowdown in local home sales.
