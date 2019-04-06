“We own it.”
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, acknowledging that the failure of an automated flight-control system the company designed led to two fatal crashes
“Just because something is legal doesn’t make it ethical.”
Leigh Turner, University of Minnesota bioethicist, criticizing certain unproven hospital-based stem-cell treatments
“A network is like a copper-welded spider web.”
City Light program manager Michael Clark, on the special power-supply network connected to the new, $210 million South Lake Union substation
“It doesn’t matter if it’s Seattle, or Bellevue, or Kirkland. What’s important is the jobs are retained here.”
Bellevue Mayor John Chelminiak, on Amazon’s plan to move several thousand jobs from Seattle to Bellevue
“How much more ultra luxury, Class A product can be absorbed?”
Lennar executive Brad Reisinger, on the boom in high-end Seattle apartments
