This week’s best quotes in business come from skateboarding, drone delivery, retail, Ford Mustangs, and, as happens frequently, the turbulent world of Elon Musk and Tesla.

“We just wanted to build the craziest, coolest stuff we could.”

Grindline Skateparks co-founder Dave “Shaggy” Palmer, recalling the company’s early days under leader Mark “Monk” Hubbard.

“Airplane brought me a Popsicle.”

Jack Smith, 2, of Blacksburg, Virginia, who received a drone delivery of a treat ordered by his mother in a milestone FAA-sanctioned demonstration of commercial-drone flights over residential areas.

“It’s very obvious that Musk did not talk to any lawyers before he made his tweet.”

John Coffee Jr., a Columbia University law professor, on Elon Musk’s Twitter news of a proposed $420 per share going-private deal for Tesla.

“We are pleasantly surprised — boring is pretty good in retail.”

Analyst DJ Busch of Green Street Advisors, on mall-owning companies that performed as expected last quarter.

“Fifty-four years ago I bought a car, (and) we’re still talking about it.”

Illinois resident Gail Wise, said by Ford Motor Co. to have bought the first Mustang, at a celebration of the 10-millionth vehicle

