This week’s best quotes in business come from skateboarding, drone delivery, retail, Ford Mustangs, and, as happens frequently, the turbulent world of Elon Musk and Tesla.

Grindline Skateparks co-founder Dave “Shaggy” Palmer, recalling the company’s early days under leader Mark “Monk” Hubbard.

Jack Smith, 2, of Blacksburg, Virginia, who received a drone delivery of a treat ordered by his mother in a milestone FAA-sanctioned demonstration of commercial-drone flights over residential areas.

John Coffee Jr., a Columbia University law professor, on Elon Musk’s Twitter news of a proposed $420 per share going-private deal for Tesla.

Analyst DJ Busch of Green Street Advisors, on mall-owning companies that performed as expected last quarter.

Illinois resident Gail Wise, said by Ford Motor Co. to have bought the first Mustang, at a celebration of the 10-millionth vehicle