This week’s best business quotes cover Amazon’s technology initiatives and the stock market’s marijuana frenzy, as well as the billionaires buying media properties.
“It is still a very pricey technology to put in place, compared to a 7-Eleven.”
A person familiar with Amazon’s Go program, on reports it could open 3,000 of the high-tech convenience stores within three years.
“It left a sea of bodies, both longs and shorts, behind in its wake.”
Dave Lutz, managing director at JonesTrading, on pot company Tilray’s fluctuations.
“It kind of makes it look like Apple and Google are crawling at this point.”
Technology analyst Patrick Moorhead, on Amazon’s rapid rollout of devices that work with Alexa.
“It’s almost like everyone wanted to express their fear and greed through one entity.”
Michael Antonelli, a trader at Robert W. Baird, on the wild swings in shares of Tilray this past week.
“There are clearly billionaires who are buying up publications because they want to influence political discourse … ”
Most Read Business Stories
- Costco takes rotisserie chicken supply chain under its wing
- Judge upholds Seattle cap on move-in fees for renters
- Seattle trucking-tech company Convoy gets $185 million delivery
- UK leader May hits back on Brexit plan; pound falls VIEW
- Ten years ago, WaMu's failure crushed Seattle's last banking giant | Jon Talton
Tom Rosenstiel, head of the American Press Institute, speculating on the motives of some recent wealthy buyers of media properties.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.