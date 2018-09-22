This week’s best business quotes cover Amazon’s technology initiatives and the stock market’s marijuana frenzy, as well as the billionaires buying media properties.

A person familiar with Amazon’s Go program, on reports it could open 3,000 of the high-tech convenience stores within three years.

Dave Lutz, managing director at Jones­Trading, on pot company Tilray’s fluctuations.

Technology analyst Patrick Moorhead, on Amazon’s rapid rollout of devices that work with Alexa.

Michael Antonelli, a trader at Robert W. Baird, on the wild swings in shares of Tilray this past week.

Tom Rosenstiel, head of the American Press Institute, speculating on the motives of some recent wealthy buyers of media properties.