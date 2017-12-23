From peak holiday work to the cargo atop a powerful rocket, the week’s best quotes in business.
“This time of year, you go to bed early, and you do what you need to do to not get sick.”
UPS driver Dave Knudsen, whose average number of daily delivery stops doubles to 300 between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
“Toward the end you’re exhausted, but that’s when the real money comes in and you never want it to end.”
Jewelry maker Julie Siegmund, on selling at a holiday market in New York.
“I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future.”
Elon Musk of SpaceX, who plans to use a test flight of its Falcon rocket to send his Tesla Roadster into space.
“The use of the targeted age-range selection on the Facebook ad was frankly a mistake on our part.”
A spokeswoman for HubSpot, one of many companies using Facebook ads limited to certain ages.
“Alexa and Siri could one day become your financial assistant.”
Consultant Lex Sokolin, on the potential of tech companies to disrupt the investment industry.
