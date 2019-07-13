“While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive.”
Tempe Officers Association, complaining to Starbucks that police officers were asked to leave a store in the Phoenix suburb because their presence made one customer feel unsafe. Starbucks has apologized.
“We have different ideas of what success looks like.”
Metropolitan King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, on the debate over regulating winery tourism in the Sammamish Valley.
“My farm can’t operate on a cement pad, but these tasting rooms can operate … in any location.”
Sammamish Valley farmer Andrew Ely, who worries about expanding winery tasting rooms.
“Each of us is seeing the emergence of economic giants with monopolistic attributes.”
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on France’s 3% annual tax on the French revenues of global internet companies such as Amazon
“The internet industry is a great American export, supporting millions of jobs and businesses of all sizes.”
Jordan Haas of the Internet Association criticizing the French tax as protectionist.
