This week’s best quotes in business come from all over — one of the men arrested at that Philadelphia Starbucks, the outspoken CEOs of Tesla and Verizon, a local state senator, and a Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee.

“This is the best way to see that change that we want to see.”

Donte Robinson, one of the two men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks, after reaching a settlement with the city that sets up a $200,000 fund for young entrepreneurs.

Lowell McAdam said Verizon has invested heavily in 5G technology. (Steve Ringman/The Seattle Times)

“We don’t have a point of view on whether it goes through or it doesn’t. We frankly don’t care.”

Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam about the proposed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, which he said Verizon doesn’t plan to oppose.

“I don’t believe for a New York second that today’s announcement is even close to a bluff.”

State Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, encouraging the Seattle City Council to drop its proposed head tax after Amazon suspended some expansion plans.

“Boring, bonehead questions are not cool.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response to an analyst’s question on an earnings conference call.

“You try not to be too harsh on them, because you’re afraid tomorrow they’re not going to show up.”

John Motta, a longtime Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee in New Hampshire, about his difficulty in attracting and retaining workers.

