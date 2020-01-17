“This is not charity. …We’re defying a lot of the stereotypes and we’re proud to do so.”

Starbucks executive vice president John Kelly on its pledge to establish 100 “community stores” in poor neighborhoods

“You change an algorithm, you exclude someone from a platform, and you can put them out of business.”

Rep. David Cicilline, (D-R.I.) on complaints that the tech giants wield too much power over smaller companies

“It’s a unique capability we have.”

Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood, on the company’s pledge to spend $1 billion on a climate innovation fund helping develop technologies to reduce or remove carbon

“What rust has done is almost limitless.”

Jonathan Waldman, author of the book “Rust: The Longest War,” on the damage to ships and other metal objects from rust and other types of corrosion

“Clearly written by lawyers with little consideration for consumer comprehension.”

Consumer Federation of America, critiquing the Washington state pamphlet that explains real-estate agents’ duties to their clients as “the least consumer-friendly” in the nation.