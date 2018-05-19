Sneakers and saris, head taxes and tariffs — all are part of the week’s best quotes in business.
“Sneakers are the single most flexible and acceptable way to communicate personality for these new shopping-obsessed men.”
John McPheters, who co-founded Stadium Goods, a reseller of rare or limited edition sneakers
“China simply must follow the same rules as everyone else.”
National Association of Manufacturers official, arguing that U.S. tariffs aren’t the best way to achieve fairer trade
“Some saris take months to weave but impatient buyers want overnight delivery.”
An artisan in rural India mulling the benefits and costs of selling handcrafted work online through an Amazon program
“This was the most divisive issue I’ve worked on in nine years as a council member.”
Seattle City Council member Sally Bagshaw, recounting negotiations over the head tax passed Monday
“We remain very apprehensive about the future created by the council’s hostile approach and rhetoric toward larger businesses.”
