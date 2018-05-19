Sneakers and saris, head taxes and tariffs — all are part of the week’s best quotes in business.

John McPheters, who co-founded Stadium Goods, a reseller of rare or limited edition sneakers

National Association of Manufacturers official, arguing that U.S. tariffs aren’t the best way to achieve fairer trade

An artisan in rural India mulling the benefits and costs of selling handcrafted work online through an Amazon program

Seattle City Council member Sally Bagshaw, recounting negotiations over the head tax passed Monday

Amazon’s statement after Seattle council passed scaled-down head tax