This week’s bst quotes in business span snow-going machinery, offshore oil drilling, cryptocurrency and more.
“They are the Cadillacs of the industry … (but) they are essentially tractors.”
Jeff McNeil, part of the fourth generation of family-owned Tucker Sno-Cats, describing the tanklike machines they build.
“He said ‘cryptocurrency’ and it was just, whoosh, right over my head.”
Agent Nelya Calev of John L. Scott, who represented Cary Kuo as he used his holdings of a bitcoinlike cryptocurrency to purchase a Tukwila home.
“America can both deliver riches to many and a decent life to all. We must not settle for less.”
Warren Buffett, writing about the nation’s future in a Time magazine issue edited by his friend Bill Gates.
“We will make sure that there are thousands of Washingtonians there.”
State Sen. Kevin Ranker on the public hearings over Department of Interior plans to open the nation’s coastlines, including Washington and Oregon, to oil and gas drilling.
“It’s a big one, and it’s a severe one.”
Computer- security analyst Jeff Pollard, on the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities disclosed this week in widely used microprocessors.
