This week’s best quotes in business cover Boeing’s 737 MAX troubles, Amazon’s HQ2 treasure hunt, and a corporate gadfly who became famous for badgering CEOs about pay and policies.
“There’s going to be hell to pay for that.”
Peter Lemme, a former Boeing flight controls engineer,
on the possibility of a design flaw in the automated
flight-control system introduced for the 737 MAX jet.
“I did not get where I am by standing in line, nor by being shy.”
Evelyn Y. Davis,
a corporate gadfly who frequently called American executives
to account
for their pay
and policies.
“Boeing is correct. If you follow this drill, you are fine.”
Bjorn Fehrm, aeronautical engineer
and analyst, on the
737 MAX
instructions
Boeing belatedly shared with pilots.
“We looked at what our employees want, and where they would want to live.”
Amazon real-estate chief John Schoettler, explaining why it chose New York and the Crystal City area near D.C. for its HQ2 after a long, much-publicized hunt.
“With zero community input and nearly $2 billion in subsidies to a global behemoth, I am going to be skeptical.”
New York City
Council Speaker Corey Johnson,
on the incentives to Amazon.
