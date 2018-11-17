This week’s best quotes in business cover Boeing’s 737 MAX troubles, Amazon’s HQ2 treasure hunt, and a corporate gadfly who became famous for badgering CEOs about pay and policies.

Peter Lemme, a former Boeing flight controls engineer,

on the possibility of a design flaw in the automated

flight-control system introduced for the 737 MAX jet.

Evelyn Y. Davis,

a corporate gadfly who frequently called American executives

to account

for their pay

and policies.

Bjorn Fehrm, aeronautical engineer

and analyst, on the

737 MAX

instructions

Boeing belatedly shared with pilots.

Amazon real-estate chief John Schoettler, explaining why it chose New York and the Crystal City area near D.C. for its HQ2 after a long, much-publicized hunt.

New York City

Council Speaker Corey Johnson,

on the incentives to Amazon.