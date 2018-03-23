The week’s best quotes in business come from technology, trade and anitrust litigation — something for everyone.
“There’s geniuses everywhere. I don’t even register on this scale.”
Inventor and futurist Pablos Holman, describing people attending the Mars technology conference run by Amazon and founder Jeff Bezos.
“If people want to play tough, we will play tough with them and see who will last longer.”
Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the U.S., after President Trump authorized $50 billlion in tariffs on Chinese products
“There’s no traffic, there’s no weather, there’s no wind. The runway is wide open.”
Stock analyst Brent Thill, on the outlook for Amazon as it surpassed Google in market value on Tuesday.
“You can’t have 1.3 million people negotiating a deal.”
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, on why the city won’t make public details of its bid for HQ2.
“Buying Time Warner would give AT&T a weapon to slow down innovation.”
Justice Department lawyer Craig Conrath, arguing against AT&T’s planned $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.
