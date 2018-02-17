This week’s best quotes in business have to do with aerospace, Amazon, the coffee-shop scene, Microsoft and Google.
“There’s a miracle taking place in single-aisles. They literally cannot build them fast enough.”
Analyst Richard Aboulafia, on the prospect of both Boeing and Airbus churning out 60-plus single-aisle jets a month.
“There is so much stress on campus.”
An Amazon manager, commenting on the layoff of a few hundred corporate employees in Seattle.
“Three hours for $5 worth of coffee is not a model that works.”
David Wynn, co-owner of a Los Angeles cafe, on the dilemma of
laptop-toting mobile workers filling the shop.
“They wield a lot of power, which is a little scary.”
Jared Willig, senior VP at major radio-station owner Townsquare, on Google’s ability to control which ad formats are shown on its browser.
“We understand Microsoft’s need to deal with mounting criticism of its record on diversity.”
IBM, in a statement on why it’s suing over Microsoft’s hiring of its chief diversity officer, Lindsay-Rae McIntyre.
