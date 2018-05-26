This week’s best quotes in business range from the #MeToo movement to the Starbucks anti-bias training push and the fight against cybercrime.
“I don’t care who you are. There is no cause for disrespect.”
Gina Pitre, who sued Walmart with the help of the Hollywood-backed Time’s Up fund.
“Just because a woman doesn’t have a lot of money or connections doesn’t mean someone isn’t going to stand up for them.”
Emily Martin, general counsel of the National Women’s Law Center, which works with the Time’s Up fund.
“As far as I’m aware, it’s really an unprecedented step.”
Anti-bias trainer Steven Dinkin, on Starbucks closing more than 8,000 stores next Tuesday afternoon for a four-hour training session for 175,000 employees.
“Left of boom”
Meaning the moments before a bomb explodes, it’s how the former Delta Force soldier who commands a MasterCard cybersecurity center describes its focus on detecting vulnerabilities and attempted hacks before a breach.
“Companies are doing everything they can to make drivers happy: increasing pay and getting them home more often, but that means they aren’t driving as many miles.”
Bob Costello, chief economist at the American Trucking Associations, on the national shortage of truck drivers.
