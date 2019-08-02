“There are laws that are being broken on a regular basis … Just because it’s a norm doesn’t make it OK.”

Danielle Wilson, a server at Pyramid Alehouse for five years, on widespread pay abuses in the food-service industry. Pyramid reached a $450,000 settlement with 300 workers who claimed they were shortchanged.

“Balloons rain from the sky every time they sell an Odyssey.”

Edmunds auto expert Jeremy Acevedo on the declining popularity of minivans.

“I’m overjoyed to hear Boeing is doing this … It’s absolutely the right thing to do.”

Peter Lemme, former flight-controls engineer at Boeing, on the company’s latest changes to 737 MAX software system.

“The Seattle market is like a microwave: Super hot in some spots and cold in others.”

Real-estate broker Kelly Meister on the single-family home market in Seattle, the one major U.S. city where median prices in May were lower than a year earlier.

“We don’t want to fight, but we aren’t afraid to.”

Spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, on President Trump’s latest threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.