Boyd Pickrell, an architect with Seattle-based development firm Green Canopy, which sees advantages to the city’s proposed McMansion restrictions

Keith Hammer, of nwBuilt, who says customers only want homes larger than 2,500 square feet

Charlie Bamforth, distinguished professor emeritus of food science and technology at UC Davis, who is not amused at the Strange Brew offerings

Brewer John Sims on the Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout he poured at Reno’s Strange Brew Festival, made with grains and grilled buffalo or bull testicles