This week’s best quotes in business come from the President, a guy trying to grow salmon in a lab dish, a landlord, and others.
“The Fed is going wild … I don’t know what their problem is.”
President Donald Trump, attacking the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.
“He knows the Fed is independent, and he respects that.”
Larry Kudlow, the president’s top economic adviser
“The volume of calls is a fraction of what it was a year and a half ago.”
Larry Crites, owner of nine small apartment buildings in Seattle, on demand slowing as more complexes are completed.
“A last-ditch effort for sanity to prevail.”
An IBM executive protesting the Pentagon’s planned winner-take-all cloud-computing contract, seen as favoring Amazon.
“Does that cell need to consume all kosher ingredients for it to be kosher?”
Aryé Elfenbein of Wild Type, a San Francisco startup focused on lab-grown salmon, to a rabbi advising on kosher laws.
