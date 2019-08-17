Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, on economic signals that sparked an 800-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial index Wednesday.

Wells Fargo global economist Jay Bryson, concerned that market jitters will prompt consumers to pull back and slow the economy.

Karin Poage, co-owner of a Bothell produce stand threatened by a Sound Transit project.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich on Shari Redstone, who finally engineered the merger of CBS and Viacom into one media giant she controls.

Runner from the 1972 Olympic Trials who sold a pair of prototype Nike track shoes handmade by company co-founder Bill Ackerman.