This week’s best business quotes come from the food world — hot dogs and fries, no less. Also, trade wars.
“The all-beef hot dog remains.”
Costco CFO Richard Galanti, declaring that while some changes are coming to the company’s food courts, its $1.50 hot dog and soft-drink deal is unaltered.
“Uh, actually, it tastes pretty good, if you like those kind of things. I tried it once.”
Costco President Craig Jelinek, on a plant-based protein salad the chain is adding to its menus.
“Water is really the enemy. That’s what we’re trying to protect the French fry from.”
Deb Dihel, vice president of innovation at Idaho-based Lamb Weston, on developing French fries that stay crispy for delivery services.
“It’s like a war where everybody points the guns at themselves.”
Hong Kong analyst Cliff Tan on the initial tariffs going into effect between the U.S. and China.
“Right now, it’s a matter of how much money you’re going to lose.”
Nebraska farmer Don Bloss, who grows corn, soybeans, sorghum and wheat, complaining the tariff threat has already driven down crop prices.
