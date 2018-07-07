This week’s best business quotes come from the food world — hot dogs and fries, no less. Also, trade wars.

Costco CFO Richard Galanti, declaring that while some changes are coming to the company’s food courts, its $1.50 hot dog and soft-drink deal is unaltered.

Costco President Craig Jelinek, on a plant-based protein salad the chain is adding to its menus.

Deb Dihel, vice president of innovation at Idaho-based Lamb Weston, on developing French fries that stay crispy for delivery services.

Hong Kong analyst Cliff Tan on the initial tariffs going into effect between the U.S. and China.

Nebraska farmer Don Bloss, who grows corn, soybeans, sorghum and wheat, complaining the tariff threat has already driven down crop prices.