“That’s going to be our HQ2, if you will.”
CEO Marc Benioff of San Francisco-based Salesforce, declaring that the $15.7 billion acquisition of Seattle-based Tableau Software won’t diminish the presence of that company here.
“The SpaceJet is theoretical.”
Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia, questioning the outlook for the revamped and rebranded Mitsubishi Aircraft regional jet that’s been acclaimed by some.
“This is not a good idea, unless you want to sell more plastic bags!”
One comment on a Vancouver, B.C., market’s effort to steer customers away from taking one-use plastic bags by printing weird messages on them.
“Old people not getting the Social Security checks they have been promised? That has been unthinkable in America.”
Alicia Munnell, of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, about the approaching cash-flow crunch for Social Security.
“This needn’t happen and it shouldn’t happen.”
Stanford economist John Shoven, on Social Security’s impending crisis.
