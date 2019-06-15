CEO Marc Benioff of San Francisco-based Salesforce, declaring that the $15.7 billion acquisition of Seattle-based Tableau Software won’t diminish the presence of that company here.

Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia, questioning the outlook for the revamped and rebranded Mitsubishi Aircraft regional jet that’s been acclaimed by some.

One comment on a Vancouver, B.C., market’s effort to steer customers away from taking one-use plastic bags by printing weird messages on them.

Alicia Munnell, of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, about the approaching cash-flow crunch for Social Security.

Stanford economist John Shoven, on Social Security’s impending crisis.