Jake Fisher, chief of auto testing at Consumer Reports, on the Tesla Model 3’s “Smart Summon” feature that enables owners to remotely call for their car to pick them up.

Oakland resident Tianna Pasche, as Pacific Gas & Electric turned out the lights Thursday over parts of Northern and Central California to avoid sparking wildfires.

Economist Patrick Anderson on the impact of the extended strike at 34 General Motors plants by the United Auto Workers.

Amazon employee Ben Hamm, who built a pet door that uses artificial intelligence to detect when his cat tries to carry prey into the house.

Whisky maker Glenlivet, promising that the edible scotch pods it introduced to much chatter last week would soon go away.