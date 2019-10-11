“What consumers are really getting is the chance to participate in a kind of science experiment.”
Jake Fisher, chief of auto testing at Consumer Reports, on the Tesla Model 3’s “Smart Summon” feature that enables owners to remotely call for their car to pick them up.
“It’s just kind of scary. It feels worse than Y2K.”
Oakland resident Tianna Pasche, as Pacific Gas & Electric turned out the lights Thursday over parts of Northern and Central California to avoid sparking wildfires.
“Each week the damage grows geometrically.”
Economist Patrick Anderson on the impact of the extended strike at 34 General Motors plants by the United Auto Workers.
“It got so bad that I learned to code, learned to solder and hand label 23,000 images to stop him.”
Amazon employee Ben Hamm, who built a pet door that uses artificial intelligence to detect when his cat tries to carry prey into the house.
“Our seaweed capsules are a limited London Cocktail Week release.”
Whisky maker Glenlivet, promising that the edible scotch pods it introduced to much chatter last week would soon go away.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.