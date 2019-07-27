“That’s not something we want to do, but something we have to prepare for.”
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, on possibly suspending production in Renton if the 737 MAX grounding extends into January.
“If you can get a 3,500-square-foot house with a pool for $400,000, I think you certainly have to take a look.”
Taylor Condrin, an Issaquah renter who’s thinking of moving to Texas for more affordable housing.
“It’s sort of Sound Transit’s moon shot… Nobody’s ever done this before.”
Deputy executive director John Sleavin, on Sound Transit’s work to build the world’s first train tracks on a bridge that floats.
“Essentially a get-out-of-jail free card for Facebook.”
Ashkan Soltani, a former Federal Trade Commission chief technologist and critic of the $5 billion fine and oversight requirements due to Facebook’s privacy violations.
“a belt-and-suspenders approach to compliance”
FTC Chairman Joe Simons, lauding the Facebook settlement’s various forms of oversight.
