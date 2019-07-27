Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, on possibly suspending production in Renton if the 737 MAX grounding extends into January.

Taylor Condrin, an Issaquah renter who’s thinking of moving to Texas for more affordable housing.

Deputy executive director John Sleavin, on Sound Transit’s work to build the world’s first train tracks on a bridge that floats.

Ashkan Soltani, a former Federal Trade Commission chief technologist and critic of the $5 billion fine and oversight requirements due to Facebook’s privacy violations.

FTC Chairman Joe Simons, lauding the Facebook settlement’s various forms of oversight.