This week’s best quotes in business deal with anti-bias training, tariff barriers, Pentagon contracting and scrutiny of Amazon.
“This is not science. This is human behavior.”
Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz, on the challenge of assessing the anti-bias training for which it closed about 8,000 stores on Tuesday.
“Now everyone leaves with the same shirt.”
Shop owner in Rwanda’s capital, complaining that cheap Chinese apparel is now replacing American used clothing as a result of protectionist tariffs.
“This is protectionism, pure and simple.”
Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, reacting to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Canada and Mexico.
“It’s important that we don’t rush toward failure.”
Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, on why it delayed indefinitely its final request for proposals for a multibillion-dollar cloud contract.
“We have to conduct ourselves in such a way that when we are scrutinized we pass with flying colors.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Costco boosting hourly wages for 130,000 U.S. employees
- Amazon threatens to back off Seattle growth, but it wouldn't be easy to leave
- Bellevue project lands PCC, Dave & Buster's, Target and Virginia Mason
- Looking forward to taking a passenger flight from Paine Field? Not so fast
- Flight line mechanics at Boeing South Carolina vote to join the Machinists union
Jeff Bezos, on how the company should deal with scrutiny from all sides.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.