This week’s best quotes in business deal with anti-bias training, tariff barriers, Pentagon contracting and scrutiny of Amazon.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

“This is not science. This is human behavior.”

Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz, on the challenge of assessing the anti-bias training for which it closed about 8,000 stores on Tuesday.

“Now everyone leaves with the same shirt.”

Shop owner in Rwanda’s capital, complaining that cheap Chinese apparel is now replacing American used clothing as a result of protectionist tariffs.

A Chinese-owned factory on the edge of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. (Jacques Nkinzingabo/For The Washington Post)
A Chinese-owned factory on the edge of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. (Jacques Nkinzingabo/For The Washington Post)

“This is protectionism, pure and simple.”

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, reacting to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Canada and Mexico.

“It’s important that we don’t rush toward failure.”

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, on why it delayed indefinitely its final request for proposals for a multibillion-dollar cloud contract.

“We have to conduct ourselves in such a way that when we are scrutinized we pass with flying colors.”

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Jeff Bezos, on how the company should deal with scrutiny from all sides.

Seattle Times staff