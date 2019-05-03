“The good news is we’re in Kansas and we have a lot of flat land here.”

Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile, discussing the 737 MAX fuselages the company must store while Boeing works to get FAA approval to fly the jet again.

“It nags at my soul.”

Scott Murphy, COO of Dunkin’ Brands Group, which uses 1 billion foam or paper coffee cups a year but says it is searching for better alternatives.

“We are kicking the legs out from the most common American jobs in our country.”

New York tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, one of 20 Democrats seeking the presidency, on how artificial intelligence and robots will affect many types of work.

“The race is on; the future is unmanned.”

Joerg Lamprecht, CEO of Dedrone Holdings, one of the companies tackling the problem of bringing down rogue drones.

“Look at his writings. I’m not enthused. I’m a woman, right here folks.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on conservative commentator Stephen Moore, whom President Donald Trump had tapped for the Federal Reserve Board.