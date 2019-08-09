“I had to lock the door to prevent other buyers from coming in.”

Dawn Weisdepp, a real-estate agent at Van Dorm Realty in Olympia, on the heated market for affordable homes

“You can’t really walk to get something to eat.”

Rebecca Poynter, publisher of The News Tribune in Tacoma, on the downside of its current headquarters, which is up for sale.

“There are a lot of people in New York and Boston who are going to be canceling their gym memberships.”

Rival gym chain reacting to controversy over SoulCycle and Equinox owner’s staging of fundraiser for President Trump.

“For a while they ignored us. Then they cannibalized us. Now they want to work with us.”

An executive at Dallas Rapid Transit, which subsidizes Uber to provide rides

in certain areas.

“The elevated possibility of violent radicalization on the platform.”

Epik.com founder and CEO Rob Monster, explaining decision not to host the 8chan website linked to anti-immigrant violence.