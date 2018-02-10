This week’s best quotes in business come from some of the regulars — Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick — as well as Boeing sales chief Ihssane Mounir and a couple of clashing state legislators.
“It’s kind of silly and fun, but I think that silly and fun things are important.”
SpaceX chief Elon Musk, who put a red Tesla Roadster aboard the Falcon Heavy rocket to be launched toward Mars.
“He’s a sharp-tongued, clever and tenacious salesman.”
Boeing sales chief Ihssane Mounir, lauding his retiring rival John Leahy of Airbus.
“Burn the village.”
A text from former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to engineer Anthony Levandowski , hired from Alphabet’s Waymo driverless-car unit. Kalanick testified in Alphabet’s lawsuit against Uber that he doesn’t remember what he meant.
“This is the sort of negligent behavior by this corporation that can’t go unchecked.”
Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island, co-sponsor a bill to phase out Atlantic salmon farming after 200,000 fish escaped from a Cooke Aquaculture pen.
“A businessman lost his product — typically we would be sympathetic, rather than piling on.”
Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, reacting to the same bill.
