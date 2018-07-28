This week’s best quotes in business come from historic building buffs, Microsoft’s CFO, critics of Amazon’s facial recognition technology, and both President Donald Trump and an economist questioning his claims.
“This one seems worth fighting for.”
The Friends of Historic Belltown, reacting to plans to replace Seattle’s Showbox concert venue with a 442-unit apartment tower.
“We’ve accomplished an economic turnaround of historic proportions.”
President Donald Trump, reacting to news the U.S. economy grew at a 4.1 percent annual rate last quarter.
“This test confirms that facial recognition is flawed, biased and dangerous.”
ACLU lawyer commenting on a finding that Amazon technology used by some police departments disproportionally misidentified African-American and Latino members of Congress as matches to people in mug shots.
“My kids will tell you I practice counting.”
Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood, explaining that she actually has a very expansive view of her role.
“I’m probably the only person in the world who makes such an official occasion to introduce empty boxes.”
Japanese tidying queen Marie Kondo, pitching her new line of storage containers.
