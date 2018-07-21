This week’s best quotes in business address apartment towers right down the street and negotiations across the Atlantic, among other things.

“It’s a Manhattan moment, that’s for sure.”

Seattle real-estate broker Dean Jones, reacting to the $19,000-a-month apartment now available atop a South Lake Union tower.

“Air shows are all about a lot of Adrenalin, a lot of last-minute stuff, changes, negotiations and turnarounds.”

New Airbus sales chief Eric Schulz, describing success in keeping a large order from slipping into Boeing’s hands.

An Airbus A350-1000 lands after a flying display at the Farnborough Air Show. Airbus trailed Boeing in jet orders and commitments announced at the show. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) (Matt Dunham/AP)
“The patent talks about everyday inventory items, including a mug, dwarf figurine, and rubber ducky.”

An Amazon statement deflecting criticism of a patent application that used a “tossed dwarf” to explain the functioning of a robotic arm.

“Oh I get it. The Amazon #PrimeDay deal is that you get to save 100% of your money.”

A tweet by emjayy033, when Amazon’s website temporarily crashed for some users at the start of the Prime Day sales event.

“There is going to be a giant bull’s-eye on Netflix’s back during the next 18 to 24 months.”

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives on the formidable rivals muscling into the video-streaming market.

