This week’s best quotes in business address apartment towers right down the street and negotiations across the Atlantic, among other things.

Seattle real-estate broker Dean Jones, reacting to the $19,000-a-month apartment now available atop a South Lake Union tower.

New Airbus sales chief Eric Schulz, describing success in keeping a large order from slipping into Boeing’s hands.

An Amazon statement deflecting criticism of a patent application that used a “tossed dwarf” to explain the functioning of a robotic arm.

A tweet by emjayy033, when Amazon’s website temporarily crashed for some users at the start of the Prime Day sales event.

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives on the formidable rivals muscling into the video-streaming market.