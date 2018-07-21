This week’s best quotes in business address apartment towers right down the street and negotiations across the Atlantic, among other things.
“It’s a Manhattan moment, that’s for sure.”
Seattle real-estate broker Dean Jones, reacting to the $19,000-a-month apartment now available atop a South Lake Union tower.
“Air shows are all about a lot of Adrenalin, a lot of last-minute stuff, changes, negotiations and turnarounds.”
New Airbus sales chief Eric Schulz, describing success in keeping a large order from slipping into Boeing’s hands.
“The patent talks about everyday inventory items, including a mug, dwarf figurine, and rubber ducky.”
An Amazon statement deflecting criticism of a patent application that used a “tossed dwarf” to explain the functioning of a robotic arm.
“Oh I get it. The Amazon #PrimeDay deal is that you get to save 100% of your money.”
A tweet by emjayy033, when Amazon’s website temporarily crashed for some users at the start of the Prime Day sales event.
“There is going to be a giant bull’s-eye on Netflix’s back during the next 18 to 24 months.”
GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives on the formidable rivals muscling into the video-streaming market.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.