“Add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.”

President Donald Trump’s tweeted advice

to Boeing on the 737 MAX.

“We’re comprehensively testing the software to make sure that it does the job.”

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, on progress toward getting FAA certification of software fixes for the 737 MAX.

“If your head hits concrete at 20 miles an hour, you are not going to get up.”

Christopher Ziebell, director of an Austin hospital emergency room, voicing one concern about the companies spreading electric scooters in U.S. cities.

“Our job has been fanning that spark into a real flame.”

Emma Kinema, a member of Game Workers Unite, which aims to unionize video-game studio employees who often complain of grueling hours and rolling layoffs.

“At the moment we don’t know where broadband deserts exist.”

Researcher

Christopher Ali of University of Virginia, questioning the rural coverage maps produced by carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile.