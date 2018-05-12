This week’s best quotes in business pertain to Seattle’s proposed head tax and to the challenges of new technology.
“A subprime mob boss lording it over a company town”
The union-backed activist group Working Washington, in an open letter to the state attorney general alleging Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is illegally pressuring politicians over the head-tax proposal.
“Possibly the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
Washington Technology Industry Association CEO Michael Schutzler, predicting the head tax would chill hiring by tech companies.
“Our robot doesn’t get sick.”
Brady Knight, a co-founder and engineer at Spyce, a Boston quick-serve restaurant relying on seven autonomously swirling cooking pots — though some dispute that these are really robots.
“We need to ask ourselves not only what computers can do, but what computers should do.”
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in his keynote at the company’s Build conference, stressing the need to make new technology responsible and ethical.
