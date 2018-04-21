It’s a collection of crisis quotes this week, with the Starbucks incident in Philadelphia, the Southwest Airlines engine explosion and the closure of a longtime manufacturer near Boeing Field.
“Closing our stores for racial-bias training is just one step in a journey.”
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, in Philadelphia to meet
with the two black men arrested at a company cafe.
“No, it’s not on fire, but part of it’s missing.”
Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, pilot of Southwest Airlines flight 1380, who landed the Boeing 737 after an explosive engine failure that killed one passenger.
“It’s not about taking a one-day training … It has to be sustained.”
UW associate professor Ralina Joseph,
commenting on the effectiveness of such training.
“There are people that have worked here their entire adult lives, 30-40 years, and don’t really know any other place.”
Matthew Steffen, a manager at Jorgensen Forge, a 78-year-old metal forging firm that’s closing so the 22-acre property can be sold.
“Your comment has been noted.”
Defense Department’s generic response to the 1,000-plus comments challenging a crucial cloud-computing contract that Amazon is likely to win.
