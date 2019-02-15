This week’s best quotes in business cover dramatic reversals such as Amazon dropping New York, REI’s CEO resigning and Airbus ending its superjumbo A380 program.

Economic-development consultant Tom Stringer of BDO in New York, criticizing the handling of negotiations for the company’s now-abandoned 25,000-employee expansion.

REI CEO Jerry Stritzke, resigning over an undisclosed “personal”

relationship with the unidentified head of “another organization in the outdoor industry.”

Airbus CEO Tom Enders, announcing plans to end production of the

superjumbo A380 jet.

Sen. Ron Wyden,

D-Ore., asking Apple and Google to delete apps

that enable Saudi male “guardians” to track the movements of wives

or daughters.

Nina Goodrich, director of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, on the complexity of recycling items like Amazon’s new padded plastic mailers.