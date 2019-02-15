This week’s best quotes in business cover dramatic reversals such as Amazon dropping New York, REI’s CEO resigning and Airbus ending its superjumbo A380 program.
“It’s profound economic development malpractice that the governor’s office and Amazon are guilty of.”
Economic-development consultant Tom Stringer of BDO in New York, criticizing the handling of negotiations for the company’s now-abandoned 25,000-employee expansion.
“I regret few things in life but I am sorry that I did not disclose the relationship.”
REI CEO Jerry Stritzke, resigning over an undisclosed “personal”
relationship with the unidentified head of “another organization in the outdoor industry.”
“It’s a painful decision for us. We’ve invested a lot of effort, a lot of resources, a lot of sweat … but we need to be realistic.”
Airbus CEO Tom Enders, announcing plans to end production of the
superjumbo A380 jet.
“American companies should not enable or facilitate the Saudi government’s patriarchy.”
Sen. Ron Wyden,
D-Ore., asking Apple and Google to delete apps
that enable Saudi male “guardians” to track the movements of wives
or daughters.
“Companies can take a good material, and depending on label, adhesive or ink, make it nonrecyclable.”
Nina Goodrich, director of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, on the complexity of recycling items like Amazon’s new padded plastic mailers.
