This week’s best quotes in business address an alternative newsweekly, an Air Force tanker, an Amazon real estate surprise, and a Walmart job revamp. And, of course, the week in Musk.
“It hasn’t made financial sense
for quite a long time.”
Seattle Weekly founder David Brewster, on the demise
of its print version this past week.
“This is a big deal.”
Boeing management memo
on debris left in Air Force tanker jets that temporarily prompted a halt
in flights.
“It’ll get gobbled up pretty quickly.”
Colliers exec
David Gurry, on news that Amazon will sublease rather than
occupy the office space of downtown Seattle soon-to-be
second tallest tower.
“I feel like I’m thrown to the wolves.”
Theresa Sours, an 81-year-old Walmart greeter with heart failure, on its plan to replace that role companywide with a more physically demanding “customer host” job that many disabled or elderly employees can’t do.
“He is looking like a repeat offender and
a bad actor.”
Law professor
Carl Tobias, on
Elon Musk’s latest tweets in defiance
of his $40 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
