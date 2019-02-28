This week’s best quotes in business address an alternative newsweekly, an Air Force tanker, an Amazon real estate surprise, and a Walmart job revamp. And, of course, the week in Musk.

Seattle Weekly founder David Brewster, on the demise

of its print version this past week.

Boeing management memo

on debris left in Air Force tanker jets that temporarily prompted a halt

in flights.

Colliers exec

David Gurry, on news that Amazon will sublease rather than

occupy the office space of downtown Seattle soon-to-be

second tallest tower.

Theresa Sours, an 81-year-old Walmart greeter with heart failure, on its plan to replace that role companywide with a more physically demanding “customer host” job that many disabled or elderly employees can’t do.

Law professor

Carl Tobias, on

Elon Musk’s latest tweets in defiance

of his $40 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.