This week’s best quotes in business span a fatal airliner crash, reaction to earnings news from top tech companies, and Google’s #MeToo walkout.

A passenger recalling the earlier erratic flight of Lion Air’s nearly new Boeing 737 MAX jet on the day before it crashed, killing all 189 on board.

Google employee Joyce Shaw, at the Seattle walkout criticizing the company’s handling of sexual harassment and hiring of women.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, explaining the sharp decline in Amazon’s stock price after it reported lower-than-expected revenue.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, announcing that a Chinese state-owned company and others were charged with conspiring to steal trade secrets from chipmaker Micron Technology.

Apple analyst Gene Munster, reacting to its plan to stop disclosing unit sales for iPhones, iPads and Macs.