This week’s best quotes in business cover Costco’s Polish dog controversy and the ever-shriking airplane bathroom, among other topics.
“Its sales were always dwarfed by the hot dog.”
Costco CFO Richard Galanti, explaining why a petition campaign to keep the Polish dog on its menu isn’t likely to succeed.
“We’re both compact people, but I still had to basically straddle him to be able to fit in the lav together.”
Aviation consultant Samuel Engel, on taking his 4-year-old son to an airplane bathroom as the industry keeps shrinking those facilities
“It hasn’t had the apocalyptic effect everyone thought.”
Kevin Kelley, co-founder of retail-design firm Shook Kelley, on how Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods nearly a year ago has affected the supermarket business
“You can’t rig the system to avoid competition.”
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on agreements with seven fast-food chains to end policies that blocked workers from changing branches, limiting their wages and job opportunities
