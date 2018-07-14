This week’s best quotes in business cover Costco’s Polish dog controversy and the ever-shriking airplane bathroom, among other topics.

Costco CFO Richard Galanti, explaining why a petition campaign to keep the Polish dog on its menu isn’t likely to succeed.

Aviation consultant Samuel Engel, on taking his 4-year-old son to an airplane bathroom as the industry keeps shrinking those facilities

Kevin Kelley, co-founder of retail-design firm Shook Kelley, on how Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods nearly a year ago has affected the supermarket business

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on agreements with seven fast-food chains to end policies that blocked workers from changing branches, limiting their wages and job opportunities