This week’s best quotes in business range from tariff fights over milk to tech in hotels and the surge in condos. And, as nearly always, Elon Musk.
“People are messy … Machines are straightforward.”
David Autor, an MIT economist, on why hotels may deploy more technology to do jobs now done by service workers.
“The question is whether workers will be partners in (technology’s) deployment or bystanders that get run over by it.”
D. Taylor, president of labor group UNITE HERE, on contract talks that could end with strikes at dozens of Marriott hotels from Waikiki to Boston.
“Try to fix these things? Sure. Blow up NAFTA over them? That’s crazy.”
Trade lobbyist Tony Fratto, on dairy exports, a relatively small sector but a major issue in U.S.-Canada trade talks.
“Developers are kind of like sheep.”
Windermere broker Jeff Reynolds on the shift to building condos instead of apartments in Seattle and Bellevue.
“Musk’s false and misleading public statements and omissions caused significant confusion and disruption.”
Lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing Tesla CEO Elon Musk of misleading investors with his tweet about taking the company private.
