“If there’s 10 parked nearby, at least one

will be working.”

Lime bike rider Katie Kilpatrick, who uses the bikes instead of walking two miles to the UW light-rail station. Lime says it’s working to improve reliability.

“We need to address this with a scalpel rather than a meat cleaver.”

Microsoft President Brad Smith, on improving regulation of the Internet without stifling innovation.

“Before, even if the house was a piece of crap, folks were fighting over it.”

Remodeling contractor Matt Motzkin on how slowing market has affected owners’ prep for selling a home.

“They’ve all been doing well at the same time… That is unusual for our region.”

Josh Brown, executive director of the Puget Sound Regional Council, on the job growth at Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing and the military this decade.

“A phased ungrounding of the airplane among regulators around the world is a possibility.”

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, acknowledging that key air- safety regulators may not agree on steps for the 737 MAX to resume commercial flight.