This week’s best quotes in business cover jewelry for glamorous celebrities and questions for artificial-intelligence systems, among other things.
“They are loaned so many things. They virtually have no need to buy anything.”
Independent Hollywood jeweler Martin Katz, on the celebrities who receive baubles and clothing as a marketing move by luxury brands.
“If I put my socks in the drawer, will they still be there tomorrow?”
A common-sense question of the sort the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence says computer systems still can’t answer.
“I will also be looking for evidence of pigs flying across the sky.”
Aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia, skeptical that Presisdent Trump got Boeing to significantly cut its price for new Air Force One jets.
“I hope they are better at flying airplanes than timing P.R. announcements.”
Pro-gun Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, blaming Delta Air Lines for ending a relationship with the NRA, which prompted the legislature to rescind a tax beak for the company.
