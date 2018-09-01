This week’s best business quotes address issues as diverse as petroleum pipelines and Amazon’s headquarters search, with bookselling, drones and gentrification east of the Cascades thrown in for good measure.

Jan Hasselman, of Earthjustice in Seattle, who represented Washington tribes in their opposition to the expansion of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline.

Adam Bry, CEO of Silicon Valley drone company, on the industry’s work toward self-flying aircraft.

Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney, worried about gentrification and displacement of local residents as Puget Sound wealth moves into his region.

Amy Liu of the Brookings Institution think tank, on competition among cities and states for the Amazon HQ2 prize.

Leonard Riggio, chairman of the struggling Barnes & Noble chain.