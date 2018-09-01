This week’s best business quotes address issues as diverse as petroleum pipelines and Amazon’s headquarters search, with bookselling, drones and gentrification east of the Cascades thrown in for good measure.
“You have to make a choice. Is it going to be orcas, or is it going to be tar sands?”
Jan Hasselman, of Earthjustice in Seattle, who represented Washington tribes in their opposition to the expansion of Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline.
“Nobody wants these things whipping through the forest as fast as they can go. They just want them to fly reliably.”
Adam Bry, CEO of Silicon Valley drone company, on the industry’s work toward self-flying aircraft.
“Our town is getting hollowed out at the core.”
Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney, worried about gentrification and displacement of local residents as Puget Sound wealth moves into his region.
“The entire industry of economic development is being defined by these absurd level of subsidies.”
Amy Liu of the Brookings Institution think tank, on competition among cities and states for the Amazon HQ2 prize.
“I founded it and I’ve been here forever, so I think there’s a lot of stability that comes with that.”
Leonard Riggio, chairman of the struggling Barnes & Noble chain.
