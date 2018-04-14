This week’s best quotes in business address the opening of Nordstrom’s first full-line men’s store in Manhattan, the Zuckerberg appearances in Congress, and Boeing’s pursuit of Embraer.
“We know a market like New York doesn’t need just another place to buy a pair of pants.”
Peter Nordstrom, co-president of the retailer, which opened its first Manhattan men’s store Thursday.
“While Facebook has certainly grown, I worry it has not matured.”
Oregon
Rep. Greg Walden, at
the House hearing with Zuckerberg.
“You need to have nerves of steel.”
Retail consultant Joel Bines of AlixPartners, on opening a large new shopping destination in Manhattan.
“This will end in marriage.”
Brazilian Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna, predicting an eventual tie-up between Boeing and
Brazil’s Embraer.
“It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave the same apology to Senate and House committees in hearings about the company’s privacy practices.
