This week’s best quotes in business relate to political disputes over immigration and tariffs, as well as the ever-present Elon Musk.
“We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it.”
American Airlines, one of several carriers — including Alaska Air — that said their flights should not be used to carry migrant children who were taken from their parents by immigration authorities.
“If you don’t have any values at all … you’re going to lose.”
Corporate-reputation adviser Anthony Johndrow, on the pressures faced by Greyhound and other transportation companies in the debate over immigration and detention.
“Why don’t we pay people to move back here?”
Randy Maiers, chief executive of the Community Foundation of St. Clair, Michigan, on luring STEM graduates to the area about 40 miles north of Detroit.
“The public displays of paranoia have become increasingly odd. To me, they seem to reflect a level of anxiety or pressure.”
Mike Ramsey, an automotive-research director at Gartner, commenting on Tesla chief Elon Musk’s recent pronouncements.
“The EU is striking back and taking this seriously.”
Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank in London, on Europe’s retaliatory tariffs focused on products that tend to be manufactured in Republican strongholds.
