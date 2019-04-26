“My name will forever be associated with fraud.”

Jeff Zirkle, co-owner of electronics recycling firm Total Reclaim, at court hearing where he and business partner Craig Lorch were sentenced for falsifying how they disposed of 8.3 million pounds of mercury-containing flat-screen monitors.

“It’s like wearing clown shoes or something.”

Paul Clarke, executive editor of liquor magazine Imbibe, on Costco’s unusually sweet tequila.

“There is no technical slip or gap here.”

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, on a conference call with Wall Street analysts, denying any fault in the design of 737 MAX controls led to the two recent crashes.

“The legal side of the company is fully in control.”

Aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia of the Teal Group, reacting to Muilenburg’s characterization.

“I think it’s healthy to be on a Spartan diet for a while.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, putting a good spin on the automaker’s big loss and declining cash reserves.