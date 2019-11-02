“Mr. Muilenburg, if you had an ounce of integrity, you would know that the right thing is to step down.”
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Florida,, in the House hearing on Wednesday
“I grew up on a farm in Iowa. My dad taught me that you don’t run away from challenges. And this is a challenging situation.”
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, responding to calls for his resignation
“I would walk before I would get on a 737 MAX.”
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., addressing Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in the Senate hearing on Tuesday
“We’ve been rats in this big Silicon Valley experiment.”
Tanya Goodin, a London-based advocate for reducing reliance on digital devices
“Buying a home isn’t something you do very often. It’s not like buying shoes.”
Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather, on how little typical homebuyers understand about negotiating commissions paid to brokers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.