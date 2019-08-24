“To me, this is something to feel good about.”
Real-estate developer who converted former nuclear-missile vault into a luxury condominium built 15 stories into the Earth’s crust.
“We used to hide here.”
T-Mobile vice president Grant Castle, showing off the new 5G lab the company built in a former unmarked Bellevue warehouse.
“There were times when I felt like Thomas Jefferson.”
Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, who guided Business Roundtable’s new declaration that corporations should do more than maximize profits.
“Trying to live in the past is a recipe for disaster.”
James Reinhart, co-founder and CEO of ThredUP, a used-clothing retailer that will test stores inside a few dozen J.C. Penney and Macy’s locations.
“If we’re going to be successful there, it’s going to be by doing the little things better.”
Co-President Pete Nordstrom on the company’s Manhattan flagship store, key to its turnaround plans.
