Real-estate developer who converted former nuclear-missile vault into a luxury condominium built 15 stories into the Earth’s crust.

T-Mobile vice president Grant Castle, showing off the new 5G lab the company built in a former unmarked Bellevue warehouse.

Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, who guided Business Roundtable’s new declaration that corporations should do more than maximize profits.

James Reinhart, co-founder and CEO of ThredUP, a used-clothing retailer that will test stores inside a few dozen J.C. Penney and Macy’s locations.

Co-President Pete Nordstrom on the company’s Manhattan flagship store, key to its turnaround plans.